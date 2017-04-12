Rauner presses for balanced budget in visit to Champaign

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Gov. Bruce Rauner talks with Diana Zimmerman of Champaign during a visit Wednesday to HL Precision Manufacturing in Champaign, the final stop of a two-day swing around Illinois where he promoted enacting a balanced budget. Audio

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. Bruce Rauner paid a visit to a Champaign business Wednesday to call for the state to enact a balanced budget and freeze property taxes.

"We need a budget that works for the people of Illinois," Rauner told a crowd of about 55 people gathered at HL Precision Manufacturing near the Round Barn Centre shopping area.

Rauner called for an end to gerrymandering of political districts, the enactment of term limits, the reduction of red tape for businesses and the reduction of property taxes.

"Whether you are Democrats or Republicans, I work for you," the governor said. "The budget shouldn't be a battle at all."

Rauner said he sought political office out of love for the state.

"This is home," he said. "I want this to be a wonderful place for our children and grandchildren."

Rauner praised the University of Illinois during his remarks.

"When I'm out selling Illinois, you know what is at the top of my list? The University of Illinois," he said. "I want to take it from excellent to phenomenal."

Rauner said his "heart is breaking" over the financial concerns at many public universities, including Eastern Illinois University.

"We should have a balanced budget," he said. "We should give resources to our university system. They can't be strong if we have these short-term stopgaps for spending."

HL Precision Manufacturing President and CEO Steve Hillard said he was happy to host the governor.

"I'm a supporter of his, and Precision Manufacturing is a good backdrop to talk about the economy," he said.