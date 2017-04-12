Teacher of the Week: Morgan Rausch

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Morgan Rausch talks with students in her early-childhood class Monday at Eastlawn Elementary School in Rantoul. Image

This week, meet Morgan Rausch, an early-childhood teacher at Eastlawn Elementary School in the Rantoul city schools who says the best part of her job is the quirky age group she gets to work with each day.

"Teaching preschool allows me to work with a diverse group of students daily. I have a mix of general-education students, special-education students and English-language learners that range in age from 3 to 5 in my class, so I am always adjusting activities to fit the needs of each student," she said.

What makes your school unique? I've never worked with a group of educators before who have been so invested in students' lives inside and outside of school. The staff at Eastlawn truly wants the best for our students even if that means making sacrifices ourselves.

What do your students like most about you? I'm always down to dance, be silly and laugh.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I start talking in a whisper, saying things like, "Touch your nose if you can hear me," "Wiggle your hands if you can hear me." I slowly get louder until each student is quiet because they are curious what the next command is going to be.

Three items you have on your desk? My water bottle, paperwork and books for the next week.

Teaching supply you can't live without? POST-IT NOTES! I use them for everything: reminders, taking data, letting students draw little pictures.

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? After asking students if they lived in an apartment or a house, a student asked me, "Mrs. Rausch, where do you sleep at school?"

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Mrs. Porter, fifth grade in Mahomet. She made every activity engaging and helped me come out of my shell as a shy student.

Favorite hobby? Running.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? Social emotional skills. Many of my students have never been to school or around other kids before. Teaching them the social emotional skills they will use for the rest of their lives is so rewarding!

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? The best part of my job ties into teaching social emotional skills. I am lucky to have most of my students for two years. The best part is seeing the growth and maturity a student can have from the time they start to the time they go to kindergarten. I feel like I have helped shape them into successful little humans! The most difficult part of my job is helping students adjust to the school routine. The first few weeks of preschool require a lot of patience and coffee!

Social media you use most often? Instagram.

What's your classroom pet peeve? When students repeat my name over and over to get my attention. We practice the skill of saying someone's name and waiting a lot in preschool!

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? Spain.

Latest you've stayed at school working? 8:30 p.m.

What does your morning routine look like? I get to work around 7:20 each morning. My teaching assistant and I work together to prepare for the day. I make copies, get any morning activities ready, and make sure my small group activities are set for later in the day. My students can arrive as early as 7:40 a.m. for breakfast before school, and they eat in the classroom. Once they arrive, I spend time talking to them.

Where did you go to college and why did you decide to get into education? Illinois State University. I decided to become a teacher after a service trip in high school to Honduras. I enjoyed working with children and realized the gratification of getting to be a support system for a child who might not have that anywhere else.

What's the best day of the week? Friday! Everything is a little more laid back on Fridays, which makes the day a little more fun.

My favorite song is ... "400 Lux" by Lorde.

If I weren't a teacher, I would ... want to work for an organization like Girls on the Run.

I'm always texting ... my childhood best friends and my husband, Zach.

My favorite local restaurant is ... Watson's Shack & Rail.

One item on my bucket list is ... to pet a giraffe.