UI panel evaluates Trump's first 100 days

URBANA — From health care initiatives to changes in the economy, President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to take an ambitious approach to his first 100 days in office. As Day 100, which falls on April 29, approaches, the University of Illinois College of Law put together a panel on Tuesday with professors in business, engineering and law, to discuss the early days of the current administration and how it's living up to its promises.

"Even though analysts were not expecting the same old, same old, I think nearly everyone has been at least somewhat surprised by the range of complex problems and hurdles that have arisen since January, including swift interventions by courts, Congressional investigations that are murky and potentially explosive and to be honest, so byzantine that they're hard to follow," said UI College of Law Dean Vikram Amar.

Amar also pointed to the early turnover among some of Trump's key executive advisors and his historically low approval rating during this honeymoon stage as other issues this administration has faced.

"He came in with an eclectic agenda that seemed unified only by its sweepingly ambitious promises and its idiosyncratic reflections of the personality of the man himself," Amar said.

Among the early setbacks for the Trump Administration was the failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which was chief among the items on the agenda during the election cycle.

"It's not so easy, as he quickly discovered, to simply repeal a statute in which many people are invested because they are receiving healthcare as a result without some well thought-out replacement," UI law professor Jason Mazzone said. "One of the things he's discovering is that unlike being the head of a corporation, when you're in government, you need cooperation from others. That, I suspect, is the prime regret on the part of the administration at this point."

It's unlikely, Mazzone said, that the Trump Administration will come up with a replacement for the Affordable Care Act prior to April 29, though is he had given himself an additional 50 days to come up with something in its place, that would be more feasible.

Mazzone, who helped organize Tuesday's event that took place inside the 180-seat auditorium at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications building, was one of eight panelists from the UI, Yale, University of Chicago and Washington University who spoke about Trump's first 100 days.

Among the positives from the early stages of this presidency was the recent appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

"It was done in an extraordinarily efficient way. Gorsuch was a candidate Trump had identified during the election — he came out with two lists of 21 individuals from which he would pick his first Supreme Court Justice," Mazzone said. "He did that very quickly and the Republicans in the Senate got Gorsuch through with considerable ease and along the way doing away with the filibuster with respect to Supreme Court candidates."

UI College of Business Dean Jeff Brown spoke of Trump's stances on business, economics and long-term fiscal policy to a group consisting largely of UI law students.

The current deregulatory environment, Brown said, has been a positive under the Trump Administration.

"That's something the financial markets clearly like," he said. "There is serious conversation on the way about tax reform, including corporate tax reform, which is generally seen as positive."

But there are some causes for concern.

"We have issues around high-skilled immigration, which I'm sure the business community is less than completely happy with," Brown said.

So much of the Trump Administration's first 100 days were consumed with its plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, that it didn't devote enough time to make any serious headway with regard to economic policy. So it's unlikely anything of substance will come in that area prior to April 29.

"Frankly, one of my long-term interests is around the long-term fiscal policy of the U.S. and the fact that we face some pretty daunting deficits in the year ahead and I haven't seen a lot about how that's going to be addressed," Brown said. "I'm still very much in a wait-and-see mode. Truth be told, at least in the economic policy sphere, we really haven't seen much yet.

Brown expects tax reform to be high on the agenda next for the administration, though that won't be a fast or easy hill to climb.

"It's a very complicated environment. I think it's not super realistic to think you get tax reform in a few weeks, so it's not going to happen in the first 100 days," Brown said. "We'll see. I learned a long time ago not to make predictions about how the political winds will blow in Washington."

Tuesday's panel was the first in a two-part project that will conclude on April 29 with the publishing of commentaries from this panel's eight participants as well as a dozen other academics from around the country addressing various topics related to the Trump Administration's first 100 days.

"With all of the material Trump has provided us, we'll pretty much be able to cover everything," Mazzone said. "It's only been 100 days, but it's already been quite exhausting for those of us who watch all the developments. It seems as though never a day goes by without something in the news and we are just at the very beginning."