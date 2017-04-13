Area history, April 13, 2017

Today is Thursday, April 13, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50, and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Troop B opened a recruiting station at Neil and Hickory streets in downtown Champaign. Recruits will be accepted for the troop and also for Company M. The troop needed about 15 men, and Company M needed about 60 men. A tent was erected on the street, and the interior was fixed in field style. A horse was tethered outside the tent, which would be open until about 10 p.m. each evening.

In 1967, Henry I. Green, 605 W. Pennsylvania Ave., U, a Champaign-Urbana businessman and civic leader, was named one of three additional administrators at the District 505 (later Parkland) Community College. Green was to begin May 1 as director of development for the college.

In 2002, Nathan Blandin, 22, of Champaign was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Danny Nelson of Danville. Blandin admitted he helped hide the body of Mr. Nelson, whose murder he watched, but denied that he helped kill or rob him. A Champaign County jury apparently chose not to believe him.