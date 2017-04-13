Art Theatre temporarily closed
CHAMPAIGN — Projector problems have led to the temporary closure of the Art Theatre in downtown Champaign.
The theater announced late Thursday afternoon that a technical malfunction with its projector led to the closure.
Staff said they are working on getting the equipment back up and running as soon as possible.
People who have already purchased tickets for shows at the Art are asked to contact the theatre at manager@arttheater.coop.
In order to find out when the theater reopens, check the Art's Facebook page, send an email to manager@arttheater.coop or call the theatre's answering machine at 217-355-0068.
