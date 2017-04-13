Champaign man's drug conviction brings probation

URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of possessing crack cocaine last June has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in the county jail.

Ciandrea Thatch, 25, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was convicted by a jury in March of possession of a controlled substance. The jury acquitted him of a more serious charge alleging that he had a rock of cocaine, which weighed about 6.7 grams, intending to sell it.

Judge Heidi Ladd gave credit for 185 days of time served to Thatch, who is no longer in jail.

The charge stemmed from Thatch's arrest June 1, 2016.

Testimony was that Thatch was a passenger in a van stopped by a Champaign police officer about 1:15 a.m. because the driver was not wearing a seat belt and had not signaled a turn. Thatch had cannabis on him and was arrested because of an outstanding warrant.

At the jail, the rock of crack cocaine fell from his pant leg.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletche had sought a minimal prison term for Thatch, who had prior misdemeanor convictions for resisting arrest and possession of cannabis. He was represented by Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti.

Thatch also has two pending felony cases, one alleging possession of a controlled substance from March 2016 and the other accusing him of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substamce, stemming from his October 2016 arrest.

He is due back in court next month on both cases.