Chief details Champaign police's role in immigration pickups

CHAMPAIGN — Police Chief Anthony Cobb is stressing communication amid uncertainty around immigrant protections and deportations.

At least four city residents were picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on April 2 and 3, according to immigrant advocates, and some attendees at Wednesday's Community Coalition meeting discussed the situation with Cobb.

"We're trying to get out more information to the public about it," Cobb said. He noted that when ICE agents enter a city, they usually tell local authorities the general time period they plan to be present.

Part of that effort is addressed in a video interview for the Champaign Connection show, where Cobb discussed his department's involvement with federal immigration tasks.

"Immigration is done at the federal level," Cobb said in the video. "We only get involved if there's a valid warrant signed by a judge, regardless of what the warrant is issued for. We're obligated to comply with that court order."

When there's no warrant, Cobb said the department works to treat everyone equally.

If someone is the victim of or is suspected of a crime, he said a notification can be sent to their consulate, "because you have rights as a citizen from another country," but not Homeland Security.

Cobb encouraged anyone feeling threatened or harassed to call 911 and to contact the city's Community Relations Office if they have been discriminated against.

If someone is unsure if they're encountering a government official, Cobb said to call 911 and ask for the police department to come verify their credentials.

ICE agents "should have credentials to produce," Cobb said, noting that they sometimes don't appear in uniform.

For issues like minor traffic infractions, Cobb said officers will ask for a license, not one's immigration status. If the driver doesn't have a license or it is expired, Cobb said enforcement action will be the same for everyone — likely a citation and vehicle impoundment.

After President Donald Trump was elected, Urbana's city council voted to become a sanctuary city, which doesn't protect undocumented immigrants from deportation but does endorse work to defend an immigrant's human rights.

Champaign and the University of Illinois decided against becoming sanctuary areas, which Trump said he will federally defund except when mandated by law. An executive order to defund sanctuary cities came out in January but doesn't worry Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing.

"He'd have to get (the order) through Congress, and there are court cases on this already, which is why we feel like we're on very solid ground," she said.