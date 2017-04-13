Crash leads to drug, gun charges against Danville man

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Tramale Hooser

URBANA — A Danville man who allegedly got into a car crash when he had drugs and a gun with him has been charged with drug and weapon offenses.

Tramale Hooser, 18, who listed an address on North Alexander Street in Danville, remained in the Champaign County Jail on Thursday after being charged Wednesday with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of controlled substance and reckless driving.

A Champaign police report said about 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Hooser allegedly ran a stop sign on Third Street at Springfield Avenue, and crashed his 2017 Dodge Challenger into the side of a car driven by a 61-year-old Urbana woman, who had to be transported to an area hospital. Her condition was unknown.

A light pole was also knocked over in the crash.

Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Hooser, got out of the car carrying two bags and ran north. He returned to his crashed car moments later.

Police checked where the witnesses said he had run and found inside a garbage container in the 300 block of East White Street a satchel and a cooler-style lunch bag. Inside those bags were an unloaded Glock handgun, a separate magazine containing 15 rounds of 9 mm hollow point ammunition, 40 Xanax pills used to treat anxiety, and four bags of cannabis.

The total weight of the cannabis was just over a pound (539 grams.) On Hooser, police found a roll of $2,167 in cash that an officer had seen Hooser take from the glove compartment.

As police were investigating the collision, they found his cellphone in the center console. The phone was on and the officer saw a message flash across the screen reading, "Can you bring an 8th to my house," which is street parlance for an eighth of an ounce of drugs.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Hooser at $250,000 and told him to be back in court May 9. If convicted of the most serious armed violence charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison.

Because Hooser was out on bond in a 2016 case charging him with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, he would have to serve the sentences for the crimes one after the other if convicted of both.