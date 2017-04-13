Former Vermilion beer distribution hub up on auction block

Photo by: File photo The former distributorship building of Earl Gaudio & Son Inc., at 1803 Georgetown Road, Tilton, will be auctioned off next month, according to procedures determined in bankruptcy court. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2013.

TILTON — More than three years after Earl Gaudio & Son Inc. filed bankruptcy, its state-of-the-art Anheuser-Busch distribution facility is now up for auction.

Hilco Real Estate based in Northbrook is handling the bankruptcy sale of the 69,000-square-foot distribution warehouse built in 2008 on Georgetown Road in Tilton, where the Gaudio family moved its Anheuser-Busch distributorship from a longtime facility across the highway.

Earl Gaudio & Son went into bankruptcy in July 2013, about 57 years after Earl Gaudio moved to Danville and established the Anheuser-Busch distributorship. Earl Gaudio was president of the corporation until 1997 when his son, Dennis, took over as chief operating officer, and in 2005, Dennis Gaudio's son, Eric, joined the business as an officer.

The Gaudio distributorship's territory covered Vermilion, Edgar and Clark counties.

The bankruptcy court approved the sale of Earl Gaudio & Son to Skeff Distributing, based in Decatur, but that sale did not include the building. Skeff was already expanding its existing facilities and was able to handle the additional territory without the building in Tilton.

Vicki Haugen, president of Vermilion Advantage, the local economic development office in Danville, said the building is modern, and her office has had potential buyers take a look at it. But she added that they may have been waiting for a "fire sale."

Under court-approved procedures, bidding starts at $2 million and all written offers are due to Hilco Real Estate by 4 p.m. May 9. Qualified bidders will then participate in an auction scheduled for May 25.

Hilco is holding an open house at the facility from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, so potential buyers can walk through what Hilco officials call a high-quality refrigerated warehouse. It includes a large refrigeration storage area that, combined with additional walk-in freezer and cooler space, cover more than half a football field. It also has four loading docks, eight drive-in doors and more than 9,000 square feet of office space.

A second open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.

According to Hilco officials, the site could be attractive to companies in distribution and logistics, as those services grow in conjunction with internet-based spending, creating need for well-located distribution sites. And as retail sales of groceries and other perishable goods move online, it's creating an all-time high demand for refrigerated distribution buildings.