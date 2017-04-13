Jim Dey: Champaign County has $21M in property sitting unclaimed

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Tom and Rose Costello of Urbana pose Wednesday with the check they received from the state's unclaimed properties division.

It's not a treasure hunt. Indeed, if anything, it's the reverse of a treasure hunt.

The Illinois Treasurer's Office is looking for people to whom it can give money.

In the April 9 News-Gazette, the state treasurer's office published a 2-page advertisement containing the names of hundreds of local and former local residents who are owed many millions of dollars in "unclaimed property" now being held by the state.

"The Illinois State Treasurer's I-Cash programs wants to return $178 million to Central Illinois residents," the advertisement stated.

On a statewide basis, the treasurer's office is holding $2.8 billion in unclaimed property that it would like to return to its rightful owners or the heirs of its rightful owners.

Office spokesman Greg Rivara said the treasurer's office runs the ads "twice a year in a publication in each county" — spring and fall.

"Our website's hits tick up after the ads are published," he said.

Broken down by county, records shows that the treasurer's office is holding about 160,000 properties with a value of about $21 million for Champaign County residents, 59,000 properties and $8 million for Vermilion, 8,000 properties and $972,000 million for Ford and 12,000 properties and $2.8 million for Douglas.

Still, it's an uphill battle keeping up with new unclaimed property reported to the state by entities like banks and insurance companies.

Rivara said the names published in Sunday's News-Gazette are new ones that were reported to the treasurer's office in October.

What is unclaimed property?

It represents accounts and other financial instruments held at corporations, financial institutions, life insurance companies and courts of law that have been dormant, usually for five years. It includes checking and savings accounts, uncashed payroll checks, stock certificates, uncashed dividend checks and life insurance proceeds.

It does not include real estate or vehicles.

In most cases, the owners simply forgot about them or had no need to use the accounts in which the property was deposited.

Many have moved away. Sunday's ad included dozens of Asian names, and it's likely many of them represent former University of Illinois students who have come and gone.

But many of the names are familiar.

Prominent Champaign businessman George Shapland was on the list.

"What list was that? I didn't see it," Shapland asked when told he had made the news.

As one of the best-known people in Champaign-Urbana, it's hard to imagine the holder of his dormant account couldn't find Shapland. But there was his name.

After being told of the treasurer's list, Shapland joked that "maybe I have $52 over there" and offered a 10 percent finder's fee for the information.

Other prominent names on the list include that of Urbana lawyer David Thies and the late Champaign lawyer Harold Miller, a longtime member of the Parkland College Board.

Informed that the "Harold Miller Trust" was on the list, his son, Marc Miller, said, "Thanks for tipping me off about this."

Miller said "this has happened before," and he suspects it may be related to a stock dividend payment resulting from a security purchase his father made.

"It will probably be a couple hundreds bucks," he said. "It's a recurring problem."

Tom and Rosemary Costello of Urbana collected more than a "couple hundred bucks."

On Wednesday, they received a check from the state for $658 that Rose speculated "had something to do with one of our investments."

Rose Costello said she already was aware of the problem and had filed a claim by the time the advertisement ran. Just by coincidence, the check arrived Wednesday.

It's not just individuals on the list. Busey Bank, Christie Clinic, three Carle Clinic entities, accounts for estates of deceased individuals, Joseph Kuhn & Co., and Melby Chiropractic were included.

In addition to names, the list includes addresses.

Laura Haber, a University of Illinois employee, said the address listed by her name is an old one but that she was aware the state is holding unidentified property for her from Champaign County and other property for her mother and late father in Cook County.

"I just haven't gone out and gotten the documentation to claim it," Haber said.

Those who are curious about whether they are on the list can go to the treasurer's website — illinoistreasurer.gov/icash — to check.

Rivara emphasized that "we do not charge any money" to return unclaimed property and noted that some scammers seek to take advantage of those due unclaimed property by helping them claim it for a fee.

The state returned $155 million, the most in its 55-year history, during the 2016 fiscal year. It does not release "specific information regarding your property until a claim form has been received."

Rivara said reactions vary among those who benefit.

"There's some disbelief. Some are appreciative. Some are skeptical," he said.

Rose Costello was the embodiment of mixed emotions.

She was happy to get the check but resigned to what she would do with it.

"I'm going to use it to pay our taxes next week," Costello said. "I should have told them to keep it."

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.