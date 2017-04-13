Marcus Jackson/About Town: 'I proved them wrong!'

Photo by: Marcus Jackson/The News-Gazette Summer Nagele, winner of Illinois Miss Amazing Preteen 2017, poses for a photo in her sash and tiara Wednesday outside The News-Gazette's offices in downtown Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday night, Summer Nagele stood on a stage in Naperville in front of a room full of people and was presented with a tiara and sash as she was named Illinois Miss Amazing Preteen 2017.

Twelve years ago, doctors told her parents, Michael and Autumn Nagele, that their only child would never walk, talk or be able to eat on her own.

"And I proved them wrong!" Summer proudly proclaims.

Summer was diagnosed with congenital myasthenic syndrome, a form of muscular dystrophy. But as the Franklin Middle School sixth-grader boasts, it hasn't stopped her from living a lifestyle as active as any 12-year-old around. She participates in Special Olympics, particularly enjoying track and field, and the softball toss. She won a gold medal earlier this year on the vault in gymnastics.

"I really love gymnastics," she said.

But it was Summer's most recent accomplishment that had her walking around town Wednesday — pink sash matching her pink skirt complete with pink-accented cowboy boots and a sparkling tiara — and beaming with pride.

* * *

For the second straight year, Summer participated in Miss Amazing Illinois, a pageant that gives young girls and young women with disabilities the opportunity to build self-confidence in a supportive environment.

There are eight categories, based on age, ranging from 5 to 36 and above. Summer took the top spot in the preteen category for girls ages 10-12.

Summer and the others were judged on three interviews with judges throughout the day, stage presence and an evening gown segment.

At the end of the event, all participants are given a tiara and a sash while being crowned princess. But only one from each division is named queen.

"And that would be me!" Summer exclaimed.

* * *

Miss Amazing was started in 2007 by Jordan Somer, a 13-year-old who participated in traditional state pageants and also volunteered with Special Olympics. The idea was to mesh Special Olympics and pageants. Today, Miss Amazing is staged in 30 states.

Throughout the course of the two-day event, participants also are paired with buddies, who spend time with them helping build their confidence and self-esteem. Meanwhile, parents spend time with one another to learn more about the girls and their families.

On Friday night, there was also an optional talent portion of the pageant where Summer sang "A Whole New World." It was no big deal for Summer, who recently portrayed Jasmine in an adaptation of "Aladdin."

"She's always sang, but she's really taken off with it since 'Aladdin,' " her mom said.

* * *

Among the volunteers at last week's state pageant was Champaign County Fair Queen Jada Burr. As Miss Amazing Illinois, Summer is planning to participate in some appearances with Burr in addition to serving as an advocate for causes that are important to her.

Summer has been an advocate for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Down Syndrome Network, brain aneurysms and Multiple Sclerosis, a disease her mom has been diagnosed with.

"She's super active in our community, and I think it's a great area to spread this word and for her to go out and use this platform and be an advocate for other girls to show them, 'No matter what you can shine. Just because you have a disability, that doesn't define you,' " Autumn Nagele said.

Making new friends left Summer feeling "like a movie star" after Miss Amazing.

"I want to raise awareness in my community about Miss Amazing and how it can help girls and ladies," she said. "I want to perform service in my community by volunteering, putting on a fundraiser and be a voice for those who may not have one and making a difference and leaving a lasting impact."

* * *

On May 13, the Nageles will host the fourth Bunny's Bash for MDA at Bunny's Tavern in Urbana to raise money for kids to go to an MDA camp. In the first year, the event raised $2,000. The next year: $10,000. Last year, it brought in $20,000.

"We've always said she was going to do something big, and she just continues to do big things. We're excited for what the future brings," Autumn said. "She's gone through a lot from not being able to walk, talk or eat. Now she runs track, and she's Jasmine, the lead role of a play, and now she's Illinois Miss Amazing Pre-teen. I couldn't be more proud as a mother."

When she grows up, Summer said she wants to own her own grocery store, "so I can give money to charities and also give some money to the homeless people, and they'll be allowed to come into my store," she said.

But first, in August, she'll compete in Miss Amazing's national pageant at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont where she plans to sing "Stand By You."

"She has big goals, but she has a big spirit, and I fully believe that she will carry out her goals," Autumn said.

