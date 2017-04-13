Renovated State Farm Center about to demonstrate its versatility

Photo by: Provided Workers tie junk cars together to prepare for a Monster Truck Nationals show. The tour comes to State Farm Center on April 22.

CHAMPAIGN — Over the next few days, State Farm Center warps to adapt to Lil Wayne, a musical with acrobatics, comedian Daniel Tosh, pro wrestling and monster trucks in advance of the main event — three days of Garth Brooks.

The arena must be reconfigured for each event in the binge, sometimes over a matter of mere hours, with a remarkable makeover for Monster Truck Nationals one week from Saturday.

We're talking a host of junked cars from Reynolds Towing, and hundreds of gallons of Coke or Pepsi syrup, not intended for drinking purposes.

Emily Boden, the marketing manger for Bonnier Corp., said the monster truck planners are very familiar with Champaign, having only missed a couple of years at State Farm Center while it was being renovated.

She said the event requires workers to "basically take back all of the retractable seats to make the floor as big as possible."

"They take out the basketball floor to make sure it's not harmed" as trucks roll over junked cars, she said.

The floor is mostly concrete, not dirt, she said.

For the racing lanes, that's where you need massive amounts of cola syrup — and not the diet kind, because it has to be very sticky.

"We let it dry to adhere to the arena surface, then put down Homasote (fiberboard) in the racing lanes, where the junk cars are, so the cars don't move around and destroy the floors," Boden said.

They're also strapped together with seatbelts.

After the monster trucks have their way with them, the cars are returned to be scrapped at the original yard.

Preparation is pretty much nonstop for the next few weeks, said State Farm Center Director Kevin Ullestad.

"We're a multi-purpose facility, so we've got to have a dynamic production team to go quickly from basketball to family events to concerts, and we've got a lot coming to us right now," he said.

The plethora of shows is not unique in the center's recent history, though.

With renovations complete, "our grand opening week went directly from Dierks Bentley to Pentatonix to a basketball game," Ullestad pointed out.

Tonight, the Lil Wayne concert has a theater configuration, about half the seats in the entire arena.

The next night has a similar setting for "Pippin," but with a curtained theater above Lou Henson Court.

On Saturday, there's pro wrestling with WWE Live, in the round, with some seats removed in the center of the floor for the ring, Ullestad said.

Sunday, it's Daniel Tosh. Aimed at a comedy audience, the seating shrinks back down to about half.

There's just time to catch a breath for April 22's Monster Truck Nationals.

"That will have a 360-degree setting," Ullestad said.

There's no way around hiring a gang load of workers for quick turnarounds.

"It takes 30 guys or more just to clean up and change the stage for the next show, and 70 to 90 to load the show in with all the equipment," Ullestad said.

"We have a professional staff, but we could employ 100 to 120 folks over the course of the changeover, and most of those are part-time help."