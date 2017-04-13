Their future vision: Acting as your own charger

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Next Generation seventh-graders Dina Hashash, right, and Lawrence Zhao, who earned regional honors in the 25th annual Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision program, talk about their team's project, which includes using a person's kinetic energy body heat to charge cell phones, while at the school Wednesday in Champaign. Image

CHAMPAIGN — In 20 years, you might be able to charge your phone with your watch, which charges itself with your body movements and heat.

That's the vision of two Next Generation seventh-graders, who formed one of 24 regional winning teams in the annual ExploraVision contest, which asks students to explore what new technology might exist two decades from now.

Lawrence Zhao and Dina Hashash are due to receive their awards today and hope to be named national winners when those are announced May 2.

While their technology is far off, they don't believe it's far-fetched.

"We're actually thinking of getting a patent for the idea," Hashash said.

The self-charging watch, which they call BioKT, would harvest your kinetic and thermal energy with sensors embedded in the watch and strap.

For the competition, they wrote an 11-page paper, created a 3D model of the watch, made a short video and put that all on a website they designed: dinah89.wixsite.com/biokt.

Though they've been working on this since the summer, the video, website and 3D model were put together in the last month for the national competition after they learned they were regional winners.

"I just think it's crazy that in a month, they learned how to use a CAD (computer-aided design) program, a video editing program and a web-design program," said their science teacher, Bryant Fritz.

He's technically listed as their coach for the project. But he said the students did almost all the work.

"I've had a very minimal impact on their ideas. They've run with it, and I've just been here along the way," he said. "They were the ones doing all this, which makes it even more incredible."

As part of the project, Hashash and Zhao described their design process and how they narrowed down their project.

"We chose to focus on creating a clean energy and renewable energy source for the world," Hashash said.

They looked at harvesting energy from the sun or plants, but decided to go with energy from our bodies.

"We decided to go with our body because we always have us with us," Hashash said.

Besides providing a renewable source of energy, BioKT could help everyone from travelers to people in developing countries without access to electricity.

"It could also help during emergency power outages," Zhao said. "When your phone's dead and needs a charge, you can just plug it into BioKT."

The watch would have a micro-USB port to plug the phone into, though Zhao and Hashash also considered that we may have completely new technologies by then.

"What are phones going to be like in 20 years? We figured: smaller and more flexible," Zhao said. "That's perfect. When you plug it in, you could wrap it around the watch strap."

Phones might also be charged wirelessly by then.

"In 20 years, wireless charging might be available to everyone," Hashash said.

As part of the project, Zhao and Hashash read the latest research on the technologies they are looking at using.

"I didn't get every single thing," Hashash admitted, though her coach was still impressed.

"That's the other thing that's amazing to me, how high level these concepts are. For typical seventh-graders, that's above their range," Fritz said. "They taught themselves and read the literature, which was written at a high level."

This is the first time Next Generation students have competed in the challenge, so they all are pleased with being regional winners in the competition sponsored by Toshiba and the National Science Teachers Association.

"As first-time participants, we didn't expect to win anything," Zhao said. "I'm happy that all of our hard work has paid off."

They spent many days after school working on the project at each other's houses.

"After that, we would play basketball," he said. "It was a really fun experience."