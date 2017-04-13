Top of the Morning, April 13, 2017

Photo by: The News-Gazette Students in Lisa Nuku's print media class at Monticello High School. Image

I always enjoy my visits to Monticello High and Lisa Nuku's print media class.

Of course, it helps to bring a famous alum along.

Columnist Loren Tate, in his 50th year at The News-Gazette, graduated from Monticello in '49 and has since been inducted into two of the school's Halls of Fame.

Walking the halls toward Nuku's classroom on Wednesday, it was neat to see Tate treated like royalty by teachers and administrators. Follow us on Snapchat (news-gazette), Instagram and Twitter for the recap.

The latest invitation was a result of our yearlong project "High School Confidential," where student correspondents write for us on Wednesdays. In return, we're visiting — or inviting to The News-Gazette — area schools to shed light about all things journalism.

Just last week, a class from ALAH stopped by for a tour of our downtown Champaign offices.

Interested? Email (jrossow@news-gazette.com) or call (217-351-5231) and we'll make it happen.