Urbana search finds cannabis operation, dozens of guns

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Shown are about half of the guns seized by area police in a search of an Urbana home where a cannabis-growing operation was discovered Wednesday. The guns were in evidence at the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. Image

URBANA — An Urbana man who had a cannabis-growing operation and dozens of guns in his home was arrested Wednesday on a number of preliminary charges.

Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating James Richard Cecil, 49, of the 2700 block of Arlene Drive for about a month.

By Wednesday, they had obtained enough information to get a court-authorized search warrant for the home, which they served about 1:30 p.m. Neither Cecil nor his wife was present.

Apperson said police found cannabis plants weighing about 15 pounds and another 3 pounds of finished cannabis in the house. Apperson estimated the street value at $62,775.

The grow operation, including lights and ventilation, was discovered in the basement.

Also found in the house were 48 guns, most of which were in a safe in a bedroom on the main floor of the ranch home, Apperson said.

He said Cecil had a firearm owner's identification card but also possessed one sawed-off shotgun and a rifle with a shortened barrel, both of which are illegal.

Another 25 of the guns were handguns and the rest were rifles or shotguns, he said.

Police stopped Cecil in a car in the 2000 block of Brownfield Road, Urbana, about 3:30 p.m.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, manufacture of cannabis and unlawful use of weapons. He was expected to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Apperson said Cecil admitted that the cannabis was his and he had been growing it.