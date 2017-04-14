Bollant lands at Eastern Illinois

Video: Bollant reacts to Illinois firing him » more Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois fired women's basketball coach Matt Bollant on Tuesday after Bollant compiled a 61-94 record, including 22-62 in the Big Ten, during his five seasons in charge of the Illini. Other Related Content Marcus Jackson/About Town: A different view

CHARLESTON — Matt Bollant was fired as Illinois women’s basketball coach on March 14.

It was the end result of a five-year run with the Illini that included just one winning season, two independent investigations for alleged player mistreatment and a $10 million lawsuit filed by seven former players in conjuction with their claims of abuse and racism.

Exactly one month later, Bollant has another Division I job — a mere 55 minute drive from Champaign-Urbana. Eastern Illinois announced Bollant’s hire Friday afternoon.

“We had exceptional interest from all across the nation in the Eastern Illinois head coaching position,” Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael said. “Matt was a candidate that stood out among those resumes with his proven track record of building winning programs at our level. He sold the committee on his vision for returning EIU women’s basketball back to the upper levels of the Ohio Valley Conference where it can contend for conference championships and post-season play.”

Bollant will replace Debbie Black, whose contract was not renewed following the 2016-17 season. The Panthers went 9-19 this past season and 5-11 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Black finished her four-year run in Charleston with a 34-80 overall record. Bollant inherits an Eastern Illinois team that graduated just one senior and is set to return its leading scorer in 5-foot-4 guard Grace Lennox.

Bollant was seen as a home run hire at Illinois following his success at Green Bay. Bollant went 148-19 in five seasons at Green Bay and reached the NCAA tournament four times with the Phoenix, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2011.

Bollant left Illinois, however, after compiling just a 61-94 record and 22-62 mark in the Big Ten. This past season was his third nine-win campaign out of his five leading the Illini.