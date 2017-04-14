Champaign man arrested over shots fired

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Johnny Weatherall

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who allegedly fired shots at a home in that city earlier this week was arrested Thursday.

Johnny E. Weatherall, 22, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Champaign Street, is expected to appear in court Monday to be arraigned on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said police received two reports earlier in the week of shots being fired on East Washington Street.

One report alleged shots fired at a home in the 400 block just before midnight on Monday; the other involved shots fired in the 300 block on Wednesday.

Griffet said witnesses identified Weatherall as the man they believed to be responsible for shots that hit a house in the 400 block of East Washington.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for him Thursday and located him in the 1000 block of North Neil Street about 1 p.m.

On Friday, he remained in the county jail in lieu of $350,000 bond.