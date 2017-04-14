Clergy corner, April 14, 2017

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Vinny Santanelli shows off his guitar skills at the St. Joseph Church of Christ. The senior minister moonlights as a one-man act, with gigs scheduled for April 20 (Clark Bar) and 21 (Sleepy Creek Vineyards in Fairmount). Image

Coming soon to a music venue near you: Garth Brooks, Tom Petty, Peter Frampton ... and VINNY SANTANELLI, senior minister of the St. Joseph Church of Christ.

OK, so the Rev. Vinny hasn't quite made it to a State Farm Center-sized stage just yet, but the folk 'n blues-singing Gordon Lightfoot fan books enough area gigs (20 to 25 last year, including Hoopeston's Sweetcorn Festival) that music is more than a hobby.

"Dream gig? Opening for U2 in Ireland, preferably near the Cliffs of Moher," says Santanelli, a one-man band who has been playing the piano for 30 years, the guitar for 25, the harmonica for 18 and the Irish tin whistle for 15.

He's just one of the music-making faith leaders around the area. Introducing the rest of our all-star clergy band ...

Drums

"I'm a rocker — hard rock, prog-rock, prog-metal. But I play all kinds of stuff," says MARK JORDAN, who took a three-week break from his pastoral duties at Champaign's New Horizon United Methodist last year to tour Spain with the Rob Cassels Band.

Jordan started playing the drums in fifth grade and has been at it ever since, performing with outdoor worship bands at the Indy 500 and Mardi Gras, and joining Sanctuary International for last year's Elements of Rock metal festival in Switzerland.

Guitar

Pick an instrument, any instrument, and there's a good chance KURTIS BUELTMANN has played it. "Drums, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, keyboard, viola and, of course, cowbell," says Monticello Faith Lutheran's pastor, a one-time member of Wisconsin oldies and country band Bob Mattice and the Rainmakers.

When he plays these days, it's alongside sister Kim and brother Kevin — aka Sibling Harmony, a contemporary Christian band with three original CDs, all available on iTunes. "We used to do an annual tour out to Colorado and back — until our real jobs got too busy for this," Kurtis says.

Keyboards

"I play and sing a mean rendition of 'Stand By Me,' by Ben E. King," says St. Luke CME Pastor PATRICIA HAVIS, who in addition to her instrumental talent packs some powerful pipes. (Listen for yourself: A video of her belting out "On Broadway" during a church function is on YouTube).

Between church fundraisers in Detroit and Flint, Mich., and performing in "lots of bands," she has sung it all — old-school R&B, show tunes and Broadway musical selections. "My dream gig is singing at the Golden Globes ... with the Funk Brothers from Motown backing me up," she says.

Piano

DEBRA SUTTER can play a little organ and harpsichord, too, but it was her (and her twin sister's) piano playing that packed venues when the two of them toured the Philippines before she became associate pastor at C-U First Mennonite. "I am playing less since my seminary studies and now pastoral work," says the Champaign-Urbana Symphony alumna. "I feel fulfilled musically."

The rest of the band

On vocals: TRAVIS ANDERSON (Bismarck's Northside Church of Christ), who a few times a year can be heard performing his favorite tune, "Go Tell It on the Mountain," with a Vermilion County barbershop quartet, and HEIDI WEATHERFORD (Champaign's McKinley Church), a member of an all-women blues/folkgrass band — The Coneflowers.

On strings: JASON SCHIFO (Mahomet's Community Evangelical Free Church), a long-ago guitarist in a Pink Floyd cover band, and RICK PIERCE (Cisco UMC), who gave up the banjo years ago, when the band leader "always implored me to back farther away from the mic. Eventually, I got the hint."

On horns: Chicago State grad WILLIE COMER (Champaign's Berean Covenant), a member of his college marching band, and tuba-tooting DANNY SCHAFFNER (Champaign's First Christian), who did likewise.

The crew

Headed up by NICK CARLSON, who in the late '70s and early '80s — long before becoming pastor at Gibson City New Beginnings — was the sound/light guy and roadie for the rock/metal band Last Stand.