Tom's #Mailbag, April 14, 2017

An unusual number of News-Gazette-related questions this week, plus queries about the Rantoul Aviation Center, undocumented students in Champaign-Urbana schools and the histories of Cannonball Hill, an old school building north of Champaign and a lake for Champaign County.

Fire service institute

"I see a lot of fire service personnel from around the state in local establishments. I'm pretty certain they are attending training at the Fire Service Institute. Has any data been collected on how much economic impact this institute has locally? Also, would anyone from the institute be willing to tell us more about what they do or have they ever considered an open house? Seems like a tremendous resource yet we hear little about it."

"We jokingly say that for Champaign we're like Area 51. Everybody looks over here and they see a lot of smoke and lights, but nobody really knows what we do," said Royal Mortenson, the retired Marine Corps colonel who has been director of the fire training institute (on the southwest edge of the University of Illinois campus) since Sept. 1, 2012.

They're hoping to take some of the mystery out of the institute — in business for 93 years it's the longest continuous fire training institute in the nation — by reestablishing their open house.

It might happen this fall, he said. If not it will definitely return in 2018.

"Our concept is an open house/safety day," said Mortenson. "What we would do is invite all the local departments in Champaign County to come and have a display, have an engine and be there to talk about issues in their communities. We'd have activities for the kids and fire prevention information and we'd invite the state fire marshal."

In terms of economic impact, Mortenson said the institute trained 62,800 students last year, although that doesn't mean there were 62,800 firefighters here.

"That's student seats. If you took four classes with me and you're a firefighter from Charleston, Illinois, and you took four classes with me you'd be counted four times," he said. "But still that's a heck of an impact."

And about 75 percent of all training is done off site.

"We take training to the fire departments," he said.

But the classes that are held here are 24 to 82 hours so firefighters stay overnight.

"I'm certain that in a given year we bring thousands of students to the Champaign area to take courses, and they are out there staying at the hotels and eating at Buffalo Wild Wings and McDonald's and Culver's and so forth," he said. "So we definitely have an impact."

Undocumented students

"How many illegal aliens are in the Champaign and Urbana school districts?"

Here's a joint response from Urbana Superintendent Don Owen and Champaign Superintendent Judy Wiegand: "As public school districts, we can not (nor would we) collect immigration status on any student. We create safe environments for all of our students regardless of race, religion, gender, immigration status, ability, or any other defining characteristic. Our primary mission is to educate the children of the families who live in our community."

Rantoul Aviation Center

"On I-74 eastbound between mile markers 183 and 184 in Urbana is a sign that says 'Rantoul Aviation Center.' I believe that been closed for awhile and it could be misleading for motorists. Does the state have any plans to remove it?"

You're probably confusing the Rantoul Aviation Center with the old Chanute Air Force Base.

Chanute closed in 1993 but the runways are still operational and form the foundation of the Rantoul Airport that has full operations and services and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, said Airport Manager Eric Vences.

Old school

"Trying to find out the name and type of school located at the northeast corner of Dewey-Fisher Road and Hensley Road. At least I think it was a school in years past. Last used by American Dowell Sign Company."

That is the former Hensley School. It was an elementary school dedicated in 1950 and closed by the Champaign school board as a regular attendance center after the 1969-70 school year.

Shortly before it closed it listed an enrollment of 53 students.

It also had been used as a center for the "trainably mentally handicapped," as it was termed in an old Courier story for a year. In October 1975 the building and 5.5 acres surrounding it was sold for $44,500 to the Thor-O-Bred Seed Co. of Mahomet.

"It's a good, strong building and would probably cost $375,000 to build today," the new owner, James Wagner, said at the time.

Cannonball Hill

"Why is the hill alongside Crystal Lake in Urbana known as 'Cannonball Hill?'"

In 1925 an old cannon that had been used in the Spanish-American War was moved from the yard in front of the Champaign County Courthouse a few blocks north to Crystal Lake Park.

"The field piece will be mounted on a new base at the top of the highest hill in the park after a new coat of paint has been applied to its rusty surface," the Daily Illini reported. "The removal of the old landmark followed objections made by the Champaign County supervisors in their recent meeting against the location of the relic, deciding that it appeared to be a nuisance to lawn upkeep."

The cannon reportedly was sold for scrap metal during World War II.

Champaign dog park

"Any idea what is going on at the Champaign Bark District (the dog park) in terms of the water lines and fenced off areas? It appears to be some sort of work-in-progress but there are no signs indicating what is being done and when it will be repaired. Thanks!"

No major work, said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District.

"Staff placed the fence at the Champaign Bark District 'dog park' in order to get the grass to grow thicker in that area and they did some minor plumbing repairs last fall. The fence should be removed in about one week."

Champaign lake

"Was there ever a plan for a large lake, i.e. Lake Decatur, etc. in the C-U area?"

For years there was a lot of talk of building a lake in Champaign County, including frequent editorials and promotion by the first publisher of The News-Gazette, D. W. Stevick.

We addressed part of this question last year: http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-06-10/toms-mailbag-june-10-2016.html

As long ago as 1926 the Izaak Walton League advocated for a recreational lake in Champaign County.

"Building a Lake for Champaign County with a Forest for Natural Life," was the group's slogan as it inspected potential sites — that needed to have a reliable water supply — around Mahomet, St. Joseph and Monticello.

The idea regained steam after World War II when planners proposed a War Memorial Lake northeast of Urbana, around what is Brownfield Woods. But area property owners objected and the idea was dropped.



Old North Market Street building

"Tom, does The News-Gazette lease the building at 114 N Market St.? Is it just used for storage?"

I asked Traci Nally, The News-Gazette's general counsel, vice president of human resources, authenticated townie and gardener for the background. Here's what she provided:

"In 1984, The News-Gazette began using the property at 114 N. Market in its production operations for storage of preprint advertisements that are inserted into the newspaper and for storage of circulation materials

(newspaper tubes, rubber bands, and plastic) and other miscellaneous items. It is used for that purpose to this day. It is a simple two-story warehouse that was built in the early 1900s.

"The News-Gazette refers to the building as the 'Robeson warehouse' because Robeson Department Store used it for storage before it was acquired by The News-Gazette. The News-Gazette bought the property from a trust created by Florence Henry.

"The News-Gazette owned the property until Jan. 17, when it was purchased by Bubin Properties LLC. At that point, The News-Gazette became a lessee of the property and will continue to lease the property until it is developed by the new owner."

I tried to look into the history of the site and it appears that an earlier building on that location was used the Frank Miller Livery, the Coffin & Gardner Livery and Villard & Ensley's Livery.

Around 1910 it was the W.W. Walls & Co. lumber yard, and later was used by an agricultural machinery company and a wholesale grocery.

Newspaper delivery

"RE: Outsourcing printing, packaging of The News-Gazette to Peoria as indicated in the Gazette April 4. What does this mean for timely delivery in C-U? It's very important that the morning paper be delivered by 6 a.m. Can we be assured this will happen?"

Good question, said News-Gazette CEO and Publisher John Reed. "There will be no changes to existing delivery deadlines in C-U resulting from the change in printing location."

Bob Swisher

"What happened to Bob Swisher's Saturday column?"

Swisher, who for two decades wrote a popular column on antiques and collectibles, decided to end his run. His last column was on Feb. 25.

Heartland Pathways

"Is Heartland Pathways involved in the Urbana to Danville rail to trail project or is their focus primarily to the west?

To the west. Heartland Pathways, a non-profit corporation, holds three separate former railroad segments of about 33 miles between Monticello and Clinton.

The Kickapoo Rail-Trail project began as a project of the Champaign County Design and Conservation Foundation and its development is now under the control of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District and the Vermilion County Conservation District.