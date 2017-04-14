University presidents appeal for 'stability' in funding

SPRINGFIELD — University presidents came to Springfield for another round of budget hearings on Thursday, starting off with the good news.

"It is an honor to be here before you this morning to report on the excellent work that continues to be done at Eastern Illinois University," said EIU President David Glassman, recounting the Charleston campus' accomplishments including low administrative costs and positive rankings by U.S. News and World Report.

"Confidence is high among prospective students and their families who are applying in robust numbers to be part of next year's freshman class," said Larry Dietz, the president of Illinois State.

"Chicago State University continues to be relevant," said Cecil Lucy, the interim president of the South Side university.

But it didn't take long for the university chiefs to get to the "however."

"Illinois should be a destination for both higher education and business, but destinations only become such by reputation," said Glassman. "I sincerely hope our state will recognize this fact. It's time to reinvest in Illinois public higher education."

"We mainly really need stability and predictability," Dietz said.

"Higher education is a long-term investment, and our students deserve predictability and consistency," Lucy said.

"We need a full budget, if not more than a full budget, to replace the things that have been lost," Northern Illinois University President Douglas Baker said.

For now, though, there's only continued gridlock between Republicans and Democrats on a budget impasse that has dragged out for more than two years.

And only four legislators of the 20 on the House Appropriations-Higher Education Committee attended Thursday's hearing, which was held during a two-week legislative break. Three of them were Republicans from within an hour or less of the Capitol. The fourth was committee Chairwoman Kelly Burke, a Democrat from Evergreen Park.

Glassman recounted staff cuts at EIU along with more interfund borrowing, deferred maintenance and sharp enrollment declines from about 10,000 five years ago to about 7,200 today. He blamed the political gridlock for part of the enrollment drop.

"The enrollments as they ramped down over three years were pretty steady and at a much smaller rate than what took place last year. There was a precipitous drop that we suffered last year. Much of that, we believe, was related to the budgetary impasse," he said.

In one recent year, he said, EIU's enrollment increased a modest 2 percent.

He said "public relations issues," which he later identified as the budget impasse, have hurt EIU's enrollment.

"The budget issues caused a lack of confidence with some of the parents," he said.

Although Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposed budget calls for a $36 million appropriation to EIU, Glassman said, the university's trustees had requested about $10 million more to refill depleted reserve funds, paid out of student fees, that are supposed to pay for campus repairs and maintenance, and laboratory and equipment purchases. The reserve fund that had $27 million two years ago is down to $3 million, he said.

"In order for us to manage ourselves through the impasse, we had to take those monies that were earmarked for certain areas paid by the student fees and use those as cash flow for payroll," he said.

Glassman also said he hopes the state reimburses the university for $6 million to $7 million in Monetary Award Program financial aid EIU gave to students without a state appropriation.

He also said the university hopes to replace some of the 413 positions that have been eliminated in recent years.

"We started this budgetary impasse extremely lean, and we have made ourselves leaner," he said. "We are so efficient that we are inefficient at this time. We have cut beyond where we need to cut in order to have our services at the appropriate level."