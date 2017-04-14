Urbana man on probation arrested on sex, trespass charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kenneth Laroe

RANTOUL — An Urbana man on probation for sexually abusing a teenage girl almost four years ago has been arrested again for allegedly entering the same girl's home and committing a sex act in her presence.

Kenneth D. "Kenny" Laroe, 58, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road, was arrested Thursday by Rantoul police in connection with an incident in the village earlier this month.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said that on April 3 his department received a report that on April 1, Laroe was working on a car at the alleged victim's home in Rantoul. He is an acquaintance of the girl's mother, Bouse said.

When the mother left the house that morning to pick up her boyfriend, Laroe allegedly entered the home, went to the 16-year-old girl's bedroom and committed a lewd act in front of her as she pretended to be asleep, Bouse said.

Bouse said police spent several days investigating the allegations then began looking for Laroe. They found him Thursday and arrested him on preliminary charges of sexual exploitation of a child and criminal trespass to residence.

Bouse said Laroe was also arrested for allegedly violating the condition of his probation that he have no contact with the girl.

Court records show Laroe was charged in February 2014 with criminal sexual assault of the girl. He pleaded guilty later that year to a less serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to four years of probation.

He remained in the Champaign County Jail on Friday in lieu of $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court Monday for arraignment.