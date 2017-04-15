Danville's plan to cut spending faces vote Tuesday

DANVILLE — Danville aldermen will vote next week on a plan that contains personnel and spending cuts across all departments, including at least $708,000 in fire department cuts.

But they won't know until after Tuesday's vote exactly what those reductions entail — the loss of one firefighter or 16 of them.

"I don't even want to speculate," Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said when asked whether $700,000-plus in fire cuts ensures there will be firefighter positions eliminated.

Earlier in the year, Eisenhauer proposed cutting 16 firefighters after the city lost a contract arbitration decision with the firefighters union that would have reduced from 13 to 10 the minimum number of firefighters required to be on duty each shift. That would have allowed the city to realize short- and long-term savings by closing a fire station and reducing department ranks through attrition.

That arbitration decision also awarded firefighters a four-year contract with salary increases each year.

But as Tuesday's final vote on the all-department cuts drew closer, firefighters agreed they would decide how to cut $708,000 from the department.

"They have not shared with us what their suggestions are for saving at least $708,000," said Eisenhauer, who added that the department did not want to share its plans for cuts until after the city council approves its latest four-year contract — three years of which are retroactive.

"Once that contract has been approved (Tuesday night), the fire division personnel will share with us their suggestions and recommendations for saving at least $708,000."

Eisenhauer said he anticipates the suggested cuts being disclosed as early as Wednesday and as late as Friday to a group that includes firefighter union President Jerry Sparks, Assistant Chiefs Tom Pruitt and Duane Hall, Comptroller Gayle Lewis, Public Works Director Doug Ahrens and David Schnelle, director of Urban Services and Engineering.

"If we believe it to be a reasonable and sound financial approach to the savings, then we will bring that to the city council for implementation," Eisenhauer said.