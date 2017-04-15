Project has Middle Fork bank looking new, but does it protect?

Photo by: Provided New rock defines a stream-bank stabilization project that Dynegy Inc. finished last fall on a previously eroded section of the Middle Fork River that borders ash pits at the site of its former Vermilion Power Station upstream of Kickapoo State Park near Oakwood.

DANVILLE — Canoeists, kayakers and tubers floating the Middle Fork this summer aren't likely to miss the new grass and hundreds of tons of large white rocks neatly arranged on a rebuilt section of bank that separates a Dynegy Inc. coal-ash pit from the river.

But local activists are concerned the recent stabilization project by Dynegy is not enough to prevent a disastrous ash spill into the national scenic waterway upstream from Kickapoo State Recreation Area.

"We don't know how much protection this will provide in major storm events," said Pam Richart, of Champaign, during a meeting this week at the Danville Public Library to inform and motivate private citizens to pressure Dynegy to move the ash away from the river.

She and her husband, both long-time canoeists of the Middle Fork River, formed Eco-Justice Collaborative in 2008, which is leading a grassroots campaign to protect the river from what they believe could potentially be a disastrous coal ash spill.

"We want to raise public awareness in regard to solutions," Lan Richart said.

Stream-bank restoration

Last fall, Houston-based Dynegy finished the riverbank-stabilization project on a 485-foot section of bank along the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, where severe erosion from natural river flows had eaten into the earthen cliff that was separating the river from what's known as the New East Ash Pond on the Dynegy property.

According to Dynegy's David Onufer, the distance between the river and New East Ash Pond berm was increased by nearly 30 feet through the stabilization project. He said it's now where it was 10 years ago.

And rocks, soil and native vegetation were used to keep the area looking natural and to ensure long-term stability, Onufer said.

Dynegy coordinated with the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and other regulatory agencies during the process, Onufer said.

And after receiving approval by the Army Corps of Engineers last July, Dynegy began the restoration work and completed the project in November.

"We are also in the process of developing plans to further restore and protect other sections of the riverbank in the vicinity of the Old East and North ash ponds," said Onufer, who did not provide specifics except that Dynegy is "developing plans and permits to also protect and enhance additional portions of the right descending riverbank as needed."

He added that Dynegy intends to seek permits and develop engineering plans this year to ensure the berms are protected.

Multiple ash ponds

In 2011, the Vermilion Power Station closed, leaving three separate man-made containment ponds adjacent to the river and upstream of not only Kickapoo, but Kennekuk County Park and the bridge that will carry the Kickapoo Rail Trail over the Middle Fork when it's completed.

The coal ash is residue from years of burning coal at the former power plant. It can be harmful, because it contains a variety of heavy metals and minerals, including mercury, arsenic, selenium, chromium and cadmium.

Only one of the three ponds — the New East Ash Pond, which is the newest — has a liner at its bottom, designed to keep the contents from leaching into groundwater. However, the Richartses maintain the New East Ash Pond has mine voids below it.

Other ash spills in the U.S. have been devastating to their local environments and economies, including the 2014 Duke Energy spill into North Carolina's Dan River. A pipe collapsed under a coal ash dump, covering 70 miles of the river in gray sludge.

That's what the Richartses and other private citizens in Champaign and Vermilion counties fear could happen to the Middle Fork.

Last fall's bank stabilization project was the result of ongoing negotiations between the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Dynegy, which wants to cap and close the three ash ponds as part of its plan to permanently shutter the entire site.

Dynegy officials maintain that they have no concerns about the structural integrity of the ash ponds and believe they are stable. To cap the pits, the company plans to install a liner over them and then add an earthen layer.

Move vs. cap

The Richartses don't believe the three pits are stable, and they and other concerned citizens are continuing their campaign to pressure Dynegy and local and state officials to do what they can to force the power company to abandon plans to cap the current pits.

They prefer the company remove the coal ash, put it in a newly-lined and properly capped containment pond away from the Middle Fork River — on Dynegy property, where it can be continually monitored.

If Dynegy is allowed to cap the existing ash pits that collectively contain about 3.3 million cubic yards of coal ash, the Richartses have multiple concerns:

— That natural river movement and erosion will continue to carve away at the earthen barriers separating the pits and the waterway.

— That mine voids below could cause a collapse of at least one ash pit.

— That even with a cap, harmful metals and minerals could leach out of the pits and contaminate underground water resources, or the river.

— That if there's a spill, local taxpayers will have to cover the bill for the clean-up.

About 25 people attended Thursday's meeting in Danville. Some immediately wrote letters to local and state officials, supporting removal and relocation of the ash, and learned of other ways to get involved in the campaign.

Ardith Flight of Catlin was somewhat familiar with the coal issue on the Dynegy property before this week's meeting, but said she now realizes it's a potentially dangerous situation.

"I don't want to see our beautiful park destroyed," Flight said.