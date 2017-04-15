Revised Landmark Hotel deal awaiting developer's response

URBANA — The developer for the proposed Landmark Hotel renovation project hasn't agreed to recent deal revisions — which take the city's contribution down from $9.5 million to $7 million in post-construction bonds paid over 15 years — but said it will respond soon.

Crimson Rock Capital is working to redevelop Landmark into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel, a project estimated at $19 million, but needs financial help from the city to do so.

Dionis Rodriguez, Crimson Rock's founder and managing principal, met with a Hilton representative in Urbana this week to tour the 94-year-old property.

"We'll have to address complications due to the age of building and state of disrepair it finds itself in," Rodriguez told The News-Gazette on Friday. "If the renovation needs are massive, then the project may not work, but we don't think that will happen."

Another of the city's deal revisions is that the project must have Hilton affiliation.

"I can't say (Hilton) will be on board for sure, but it was a good meeting," Rodriguez said. "They're very impressed with (Landmark)."

Rodriguez said Hilton will provide a list of renovation requirements in two weeks to a month that Crimson Rock will price and budget, which could alter the $19 million price point.

He said the requirements are to ensure three- or four-star hotel certification and accommodate for emergencies and those with disabilities.

Rodriguez said having that list and a more specified budget will help Crimson Rock determine if the city's contribution can be $7 million.

"Clearly, the city has an ability to say no, but hopefully we can collaborate to a point where we can make this happen," Rodriguez said.

If Crimson Rock ends up agreeing to the lower price, Rodriguez said it will look to investors to help with the leftover $2.5 million, "but the returns would need to make sense."

Discussion over whether the city of Urbana should financially participate in the renovation are slated to continue for the coming months.

New faces will come to the discussion May 1 when Diane Marlin is sworn in as mayor to replace Mayor Laurel Prussing, a strong supporter of the project.

In addition, Maryalice Wu, Harold "Dean" Hazen and Jared Miller will be sworn in as new aldermen, replacing Charlie Smyth, Michael Madigan and Marlin, respectively.