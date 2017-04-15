Safeguards in place for non-runner emergencies at marathon

CHAMPAIGN — Marathons have become widely popular, but they also come with an unintended risk for people living in their host cities, according to a new national study.

Streets that were closed to accommodate thousands of runners and crowds added a critical 4.4 extra minutes to the trip for older adults en route to the hospital for two kinds of heart emergencies, leading to more deaths, said researchers who looked at 10 years worth of Medicare data.

Specifically, they studied Medicare hospitalizations from 2002-12 for cardiac arrest and heart attacks in 11 cities where big marathon events are held, comparing patients hospitalized on marathon days to those hospitalized on identical days in the five weeks before and after each marathon and in surrounding non-marathon affected areas to see if road closures and traffic disruptions had an impact.

The extra minutes boosted the time it took to get to the hospital by about 30 percent, according to the study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In addition to the extra minutes, there was a higher death rate within 30 days for those older patients who suffered a heart emergency in marathon-affected areas on marathon dates — 28.2 percent, compared to 24.9 percent for those on non-marathon dates.

That's about a 13 percent difference in the death risk, the researchers found.

With some 20,000 runners expected to hit closed streets across Champaign-Urbana next weekend for the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, should anyone be concerned about delays getting to the hospital in an emergency here?

The emergency services coordinator for this marathon said extensive plans have been made to prevent delays and other problems.

"Our situation is really different, because of the way our community works," Scott Friedlein said.

Planners have outlined step-by-step response procedures for a variety of emergency scenarios during the marathon events, so all emergency responders know what to do, he said.

"We've actually identified a lot of emergency scenarios that might occur," he said.

The local community can take comfort in knowing that runners are warned to clear the course and yield to emergency vehicles. If an emergency vehicle is en route, volunteers in the impacted area are all alerted through text messages to immediately begin stopping and moving the runners, Friedlein said.

There are also 12 golf carts, each staffed by two emergency medical personnel, that circulate through the race course area and are potentially available to come the aid of anyone in the area, not just the runners, he said.

Their job is to supply medical care to people in the marathon, he said, but "they're not going to ignore something happening on the course."

Know also, he said, that there will be five doctors on the medical team and multiple supervisory vehicles from the ambulance services on the marathon course, Friedlein said.

"We've got it pretty well covered," he said. "We're very cognizant of the fact that if there's an emergency situation on or near the course, we're going to get there."

Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, regional EMS medical director for Presence Health, will be at the marathon Friday night and Saturday as one of the medical directors. And he's confident there are safeguards and a good command structure in place for getting people to the hospital in medical emergencies, he said.

"We have a lot of different safeguards set up to try and prevent delays," he said.

Even if EMS transport times do take an extra minute or two, he said, emergency responders in this community are well-trained to do a lot in the way of pre-hospital care.

What to do if you've got a medical emergency during a marathon event: Call 9-1-1, "and we will coordinate the response to their location and have our medical staff respond to that residence as well," Friedlein advised.

Depending on the time and location, marathon medical staff may be nearby to come to your home and stabilize you while the ambulance is en route, he said.

"We will know where the lead, tail and bulk of the runners are, based on GPS tracking at all times," he said. "If the person wanted to take themselves (to the hospital), we would look at where they are and where the runners are at, and can further advise them as to what would work best.

"Since we can communicate with our course team volunteers, we can also let those volunteers know to allow the person across the course. The best advice is to call METCAD first and let us guide them."