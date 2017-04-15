UI launches Earth Week festivities by turning out lights

Hordes of light-flipping volunteers kicked off the annual Earth Week celebration at the University of Illinois on Friday night.

The annual "Illini Lights Out" event has saved the campus nearly $2,000 during the past five years as energy-conscious volunteers turned off 6,000 light fixtures. Each year, they meet at the Foreign Language Building after work and count the lights left on around the Quad, then turn them off.

Events continue throughout Earth Week, Monday-Saturday, and the rest of the month.

Events are also scheduled for Arbor Day on April 28 and the annual Boneyard Creek Community Day on April 29.

It's the first Earth Week under President Donald Trump, who has expressed skepticism about climate change. An environmental news trivia game from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday on the Quad is titled, "Alternative Facts: Fact or Fiction?"

Other events include films, lectures, music, bike workshops, a sustainability festival and more.

Former UI Professor John Walsh, now chief scientist of the International Research Center and President's Professor of Global Change at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, will give a talk Tuesday on "The Arctic: Ground Zero for Global Change." The annual Charles David Keeling Lecture will be at 5 p.m. at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications Auditorium, 1205 W. Clark St., U.

The Arctic is warming at a rate of about twice the global average, triggering rising sea levels from melting glaciers and affecting atmospheric circulation, says Walsh, who is also co-director of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.

Walsh was a lead author for the 2014 U.S. National Climate Assessment and for the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Before moving to Alaska in 2003, he spent 30 years as a UI atmospheric sciences professor.

On Thursday, Georgia Tech Professor Kim Cobb will tackle another effect of climate change in her talk, "Corals and Climate Change: Life after Death on a Remote Pacific Reef." Cobb will present recent findings from Kiritimati Island on extreme coral bleaching from the largest El Nio event ever recorded, in 2015-16.

The talk, part of the Center for Advanced Study MillerComm lecture series, is at 4 p.m at the Spurlock Museum's Knight Auditorium, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Other Earth Week highlights:

— Bike Ride with Chancellor Robert Jones: Explore UI bike paths and chat with the newest campus leader.

When: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, starting at the Campus Bike Center, 608 E. Pennsylvania Ave., C.

— Bike Fix-It clinics: Members of Bikeface, a student bike group, will do bike tune-ups and teach basic repairs such as pumping up tires, fixing a flat and adjusting brakes.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on the Quad.

— Film screening of "Before the Flood." The movie, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Channing Murray Foundation. 1209 W. Oregon St., U.

— Climate lecture: Professor Katharine Hayhoe, director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University, will talk on, "Mitigate, Adapt, or Suffer: Connecting Global Change to Local Impacts and Solutions."

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Room 3002 at the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building, 306 N. Wright St., U.

A full lineup is available at sustainability.illinois.edu.