Weekend Planner: Lookin' for eggs? Go west

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation intern Kyle Shartzer labels a prize while working Friday at Hays Recreation Center near some of the thousands of eggs that are part of today's event at West Side Park.

All week long, energetic bunnies have been laying plastic eggs near downtown Champaign. One of the best places for the eggs, filled with chocolates and slips of papers for toys and stuff, is at West Side Park, where the Champaign Park District sponsors the Eggstravaganza event at 11 a.m. today. Special-events manager ZOE STINSON said it's for kids ages 10 and under. Adult supervision is required. Free hayrack rides will take place at 10 a.m. Here's more, courtesy staff writer Paul Wood:

1. Stinson promises there will be a special guest on site for all the little egg hunters to enjoy, but she's not revealing anything. Bring your own basket and get there with better planning than the March Hare — the egg hunt starts promptly at 11 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. But when the kids are quick, it can be all over in 10 minutes.

2. The Eggstravaganza has been going on for 27 years, Stinson said, with West Side Park a longtime host. The event is planned with different-aged children in mind. To prevent a chaotic scramble for eggs, the play zone is divvied into different areas by age groups, so the littlest kids won't be run over by their elders.

3. Also today: The annual Monticello Parks and Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt plays out at Forest Preserve Park, 1411 N. Market St. The event starts at 10 a.m. with registration at 9:30. The park will be divided into two age groups: 4 and under (with parental assistance allowed) and 5-10 years old.