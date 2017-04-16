This one's for you, Cara Childress

Photo by: Provided Kathie Duffy (pictured) donated her extra Barry Manilow tickets to Cara Childress of Urbana. Other Related Content Benefit to help cancer patient check off bucket list

URBANA — With two extra tickets to a Barry Manilow concert, longtime fan Kathie Duffy was going to just sell them on StubHub — until she found a better way to put them to use.

She's giving them to fellow fan Cara Childress of Urbana.

The two women have never met.

The 51-year-old Childress is stricken with cancer and expressed wishes about things she'd like to do in the final months of her life in an April 1 story in The News-Gazette. Getting to a Manilow concert is one of them.

Duffy, who lives in Haverhill, Mass., read about Childress' wish after a friend and fellow Manilow fan picked it up through a Google alert.

Her friend asked her if she wanted to donate her extra concert tickets, and her immediate response was, "Yeah I'm all over that," Duffy said.

And not only the tickets. Duffy is also donating to cover the cost for Childress' Chicago-area hotel accommodations for the concert next month, and said she hopes to meet Childress when she travels to that concert herself.

The tickets were presented to Childress Saturday as a surprise at a benefit held in Champaign to help cover her expenses.

One of the organizers, Liz Roseman, said two tickets to the concert had already been donated for Childress by Allstate Arena in Rosemont, where the concert is being held. The donation of tickets from Duffy allowed for auctioning off the tickets from the arena to add to the fundraising, she said.

Childress has been diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer that has spread to her brain and spinal cord. She is currently in hospice care, Roseman said.

Childress said the other top two things she'd like to do with her remaining time are to take her grandchildren to Disney World and get to Niagara Falls.

Duffy, a 61-year-old executive assistant to a law firm founder in her community, said she's been a Manilow fan herself for 40 years.

She's been to many Manilow concerts, made friends in her travels and as a former fan club president who has been involved in the performer's charitable work, has even met Manilow himself, she said.

"He is a very special person and entertainer," Duffy said. "I love being a fan. I have met so many wonderful people through him. So it's great when I go see him, and see all our friends, too."

Duffy said her 27-year-old daughter, Laura, has also been to more Manilow concerts with her "than she'd like to admit."

Duffy said she lost her own best friend to cancer a decade ago, and her hopes for Childress going to next month's concert are the same ones Manilow expresses for his fans.

"Barry has said many times that what he hopes when you go to one of his concerts is for 90 minutes you forget all your troubles and just enjoy yourself for that 90 minutes," she said, "and that's what I hope Cara can do."