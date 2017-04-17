Area history, April 17, 2017

Today is Monday, April 17, 2107. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, University of Illinois President E.J. James will speak at a general convocation at 7 p.m. tonight to present to students the conclusions formed by the university administration concerning the part the military brigade and other resources of the university will play during the present war crisis.

In 1967, a proposal which would put a toll road along a 175-mile route from Champaign to near Quincy has been sent to the Legislature by the Illinois Toll Highway Commission.

In 2002, the Biennial Conference for Working Women gets under way Thursday at the Assembly Hall and close to 8,000 women and some men are expected to attend.