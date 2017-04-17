AUDIO: what's in Garth Brooks' State Farm Center contract?
Van Halen asked for no brown M&Ms. Metallica wanted lots of bacon. So what's in Garth Brooks' "rider" contract for his shows at State Farm Center? Tim Ditman tells you in this report.
Officials signed the contract last November, more than three months before they announced the shows.
