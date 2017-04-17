Campustown eatery closes
What restaurant is C-U missing? Tell our Tom Kacich here and he'll find out about it
CHAMPAIGN — A popular Campustown Mediterranean restaurant has been sold.
The doors of Mashawi Grill, 617 E. Green St., were covered in green paper Monday with a pink sign that read, "Mashawi has been sold. We will miss our lovely customers. Thank you."
No more details about the sale were immediately available.
Mashawi Grill opened in February 2015. Before that, the space had been a Qdoba and Q Smokehouse.
