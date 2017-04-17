Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, April 17, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Victim ID'd in morning rollover

Campustown Mediterranean eatery closes
| Subscribe

More Local

Campustown Mediterranean eatery closes

Mon, 04/17/2017 - 2:57pm | Ben Zigterman
20170417-145336-pic-862654805.jpg
Photo by: The News-Gazette
Mashawi Grill, 617 E. Green St., C, was closed Monday with a sign saying the Mediterranean restaurant had been sold.
  • Image
    20170417-145336-pic-610215620.jpg

What restaurant is C-U missing? Tell our Tom Kacich here and he'll find out about it

CHAMPAIGN — A popular Campustown Mediterranean restaurant has been sold.

The doors of Mashawi Grill, 617 E. Green St., were covered in green paper Monday with a pink sign that read, "Mashawi has been sold. We will miss our lovely customers. Thank you."

No more details about the sale were immediately available.

Mashawi Grill opened in February 2015. Before that, the space had been a Qdoba and Q Smokehouse.

Sections (3):News, Local, Business

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments