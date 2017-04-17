Fatal accident probe continues
ALLERTON — A 55-year-old man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle rollover.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was northbound shortly before 9 a.m. on Illinois 49 at Champaign County 200N when he failed to negotiate a curve and exited the right side of the road, Illinois State Police said.
After his blue 2001 Chevrolet Malibu hit a ditch, it became airborne, flipping over multiple times before landing upright in a ditch, police said.
The driver was flown to an area hospital, where he died. The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, it’s unknown whether they were wearing seatbelts.
