Fatal accident probe continues

ALLERTON — A 55-year-old man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle rollover.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was northbound shortly before 9 a.m. on Illinois 49 at Champaign County 200N when he failed to negotiate a curve and exited the right side of the road, Illinois State Police said.

After his blue 2001 Chevrolet Malibu hit a ditch, it became airborne, flipping over multiple times before landing upright in a ditch, police said.

The driver was flown to an area hospital, where he died. The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, it’s unknown whether they were wearing seatbelts.