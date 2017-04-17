Parkland calls emergency meeting

CHAMPAIGN — An emergency meeting of the Parkland College Board of Trustees has been called for 6 p.m. today at the college.

The notice of the meeting, emailed this morning, says only the that purpose of the session is for the discussion of personnel issues and potential litigation.

The agenda says that both items will be discussed in closed session.

Illinois' Open Meeting Act generally requires public bodies to give 48 hours' notice of meetings, but for "emergency meetings" it says that notice "shall be given as soon as practicable prior to the holding of the meeting."

The eight-member Parkland board also is scheduled to meet on April 26, which would be the final board meeting for retiring board member Donna Giertz, and the first for Rochelle Harden, a Parkland English professor who was elected to the board on April 4.

Harden's election created some controversy when Michael Monaghan, the executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, contended that she could not serve because she has a statutory conflict of interest as both a faculty member and a board member.

But Harden disputed the charge, both before the election and after it.

"Obviously, I think there will be some forces who still don't want me on the board, but legally speaking, I don't think they have any standing to bring a legal challenge. But if they do, I'm ready for that, too," she said on election night.

No lawsuit challenging Harden's election has been filed in Champaign County, according to court records.