Rue21 closing 400 stores, including Champaign's

CHAMPAIGN — Clothing store Rue21 will be closing its store in Champaign along with about 400 others.

It’s not clear when the store at the Market Place Shopping Center will close, but a store manager said the liquidation sale has already started.

The company confirmed the closures Monday on its website, calling it a “difficult but necessary decision.”

"As part of our ongoing business transformation into a more cost efficient operator, we are closing unprofitable stores across our fleet in order to focus on our many hundreds of highly profitable locations," the company said in an emailed statement. "The exact number and timing of these closings will be determined in the coming weeks."

The Pittsburgh-headquartered company has about 1,100 stores in 48 states.