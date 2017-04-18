Area history, April 18, 2017
Today is Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, in Champaign's first election under the commission form of government, S.C. Tucker was elected mayor over incumbent E.S. Swigart. The four men elected commissioners were H.B. Ramey. G.J. Babb, George Franks and J.T. Boland. In Urbana, Chester W. Richards, a Republican, was elected mayor without any opposition. The entire Republican ticket was elected except in Ward 1, where Democrat Roger J. Tyrell was re-elected.
In 1967, the Champaign City Council would be asked to order a referendum to authorize spending $2.4 million to construct a new library to meet the city's needs until 1987. The library board resolution noted that the current library was built in 1894 and contained 75,000 books and 9,800 square feet of space.
In 2002, state officials rejected Gov. George Ryan's proposal to borrow money to pay overdue bills, the latest impasse in efforts to resolve the state's budget crisis. Ryan and legislative leaders rejected deep cuts that would be necessary to balance the budget, and no one has called for a tax increase.
