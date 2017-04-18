Ex-boyfriend faces charges of home invasion

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Allen Davis III, 33, of Champaign, arrested Sunday, April 16, 2017, on a warrant that had been issued for his arrest the week before charging him with home invasion.

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into the home of a sleeping ex-girlfriend and attacked her is due back in court next month.

Allen Davis III, 33, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Hedge Road, was arrested Sunday on a warrant that had been issued for his arrest last week charging him with home invasion.

The charge stemmed from an April 10 incident at the South Duncan Road home of Davis' ex-girlfriend.

The woman told police that she was asleep about 6:30 a.m. when Davis allegedly kicked in her door and struck her repeatedly in the face and body while she was in bed. The woman said he also allegedly tried to choke her.

She tried to call police but said Davis broke her phone. She was eventually able to get out of her house with him chasing after her. She flagged down a neighbor who called police, but Davis left before they arrived.

Champaign police found the woman's broken phone, saw bruises on her chest, a chipped tooth, and saw her cheek swelling.

Davis appeared in court Monday, where Judge Brett Olmstead lowered his bond to $100,000. Davis posted 10 percent of that amount in cash and was released from jail.

Court records show Davis has prior convictions for drug offenses, driving under revocation, and resisting a peace officer.

He was told to have no contact with the woman and to be back in court May 23.