Fire displaces Champaign residents
CHAMPAIGN - A fire that started in the chimney of a Champaign home has displaced two people.
Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith reported that firefighters were sent to 2706 Wendover Place at 10:42 p.m. Monday. They found flames coming from the rear of the two-story house in southwest Champaign.
The fire was contained to the chimney and was put out quickly but not before doing what was estimated to be $17,500 in damage to the house and its contents.
Smith called the fire accidental and said no one was hurt.
Firefighters had the fire completely out by 11:24 p.m., he said.
