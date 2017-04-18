Fire displaces Champaign residents

CHAMPAIGN - A fire that started in the chimney of a Champaign home has displaced two people.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith reported that firefighters were sent to 2706 Wendover Place at 10:42 p.m. Monday. They found flames coming from the rear of the two-story house in southwest Champaign.

The fire was contained to the chimney and was put out quickly but not before doing what was estimated to be $17,500 in damage to the house and its contents.

Smith called the fire accidental and said no one was hurt.

Firefighters had the fire completely out by 11:24 p.m., he said.