Gaming parlor robbery under investigation
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who held up a gaming business in Campustown Tuesday.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said preliminary reports are that a man armed with a gun entered Dotty’s Slots and Video Poker, 12 E. Green St., C, just before 1 p.m.
The robber was described as a thin black man, about 17 to 20 years old, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, wearing a blask mask that covered the bottom part of his face, black shirt and blue jeans. He displayed what appeared to be a small black handgun.
The robber took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.
He was last seen driving a small blue vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Camry that was possibly stolen, with a license plate V265067.
If you have any information on this holdup, call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or contact Crimestoppers at 217-373-8477.
