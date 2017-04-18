Harden troubled by board's decision

Photo by: Provided Longtime Parkland College faculty member Rochelle Harden filed Friday to run for a six-year term on the board of trustees.

CHAMPAIGN — Rochelle Harden says she plans on being sworn in next Wednesday as a member of the Parkland College board of trustees.

Others, though, believe the veteran Parkland faculty member cannot serve both as a paid English professor and as an unpaid board member.

Harden won election to the community college board on April 4, unofficially collecting nearly 12,000 votes from within the 12 counties in the Parkland district. She was elected to a six-year term, replacing the retiring Donna Giertz, also of Champaign.

But last Wednesday, Harden said today, she was called to a meeting at Parkland and told that she could not both serve on the board and remain a faculty member.

“Lorna (Geiler, who serves as the Parkland attorney and the Parkland board attorney) gave me a little booklet and it basically outlined the college’s position and said that these are the reasons why you can’t do both and you have to make a choice. And we’d like to hear from you on Monday by 3.

“So I took that and I went to see a lawyer about it and over the weekend I worked on my response. And yesterday morning at 8 a.m. I sent my response. I haven’t heard back from anyone. And then of course there was the emergency meeting.”

Geiler acknowledged that the meeting took place last week.

But when asked if the other Parkland board members would seek to prevent Harden from being seated, she declined further comment.

"I can't say anything. I'm sorry," said Geiler.

Most of the existing Parkland board, including Giertz, met in an emergency executive session Monday night. No specifics of the reason for the session was given.

Harden said she was troubled by the board’s position that she cannot serve.

“It’s very strange to me because it’s perfectly clear that Parkland doesn’t have the authority to make me choose. I don’t exactly understand where this is all coming from and I’m a little concerned why the current board is trying to keep me from being seated on the board,” Harden said today.

“They have no reason to prevent me from being seated on the board. I find it really shocking that they think they’re above the 11,000 voters who voted for me. They don’t have that power.

“I keep thinking to myself: I work for Parkland. Obviously I care a lot about Parkland. Why am I perceived as a threat? I have no idea. Are they afraid that I’m going to go through the books and demand an independent audit? I really don’t understand this animosity. I’m disheartened a little bit.”

However, the executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, Michael Monaghan, said earlier this year that Harden would be ineligible to be seated if was elected and remained a faculty member. He said that Illinois statutes say that community college board members shall serve without compensation.

Harden, who is not a lawyer, said her response given Monday challenged Geiler’s assertions.

“I prepared the response. I just went to a lawyer to go through the materials and get his feedback on it and get his point of view. I went ahead and searched the law and put it together and gave it to them (Monday) morning,” Harden said. “It’s in direct response to all of the court cases that Lorna pulled up, and all the reasons why that she gave me. So I just systematically went through all the cases in the law and explained why it doesn’t apply, it doesn’t apply, it doesn’t apply. I’m not a lawyer but let me tell you, I have read that law forward and backward 10 different times.”

Harden said she plans to be seated next Wednesday when the Parkland board holds its organizational meeting.

“I plan to be there, I plan to be seated on the board. I plan, 100 percent, to push for Parkland and push for Parkland’ budget. I absolutely intend to be there,” she said.

And she said she has community support.

“But believe me people have been rallying, telling me that they have my back and that if I need legal fees they’re there. But I’m like, ‘Can we just wait and see what happens? Can we just wait?’

“I’m getting emails from all over, all kind of people are contacting me and emailing me. It’s not just Parkland people. It’s former Parkland people, and people I don’t even know if they voted for me. There’s a lot of support and I appreciate that.”