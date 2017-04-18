Illinois selected as 2022 tennis championships host

URBANA — The NCAA released its future championship sites from 2019 through 2022, and Illinois will repeat as host of both the Division I men's and women's NCAA championships from May 19-28, 2022.

Illinois last hosted the national championships in 2013 at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Virginia won the men's team title, while Stanford took home the women's title. The Cardinal's Nicole Gibbs won the women's individual title, while Ohio State's Blaz Rola took home the men's championship.