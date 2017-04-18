Indiana man who admitted rape gets 14 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Justin M. Knox

URBANA — An Indianapolis man who admitted he raped a University of Illinois student last summer is headed to prison for 14 years.

Justin Knox, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection with a June 28 incident in the 200 block of East White Street in Champaign.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said Knox arrived on a bus from Indianapolis at the Illinois Terminal downtown and left the terminal to walk around campus.

About 2:40 p.m. that Tuesday, a 23-year-old Urbana woman reported she was walking near the Beckman Institute when she was approached by a man wearing a T-shirt around his head who told her he had just been robbed and needed help.

Lozar said that man, later identified as Knox, told the woman he lost a gold necklace down a grate on White Street and that because she had small hands, she would likely be able to retrieve it for him.

He then led her to the area on White Street out of public view where there is a concrete slab recessed about 2 feet down in the ground. When she reached down to pick up the reportedly lost object, she was grabbed from behind.

The attacker put an object to the back of her neck that she thought was a gun.

He then overpowered the woman, who was substantially smaller, got her pants off and sexually assaulted her.

She screamed and he let go of her and she ran. Lozar said the man threatened her that she should not call police for at least three hours or he would "blow her to bits."

The woman called police, who had received other reports of a man fitting that same general description approaching other women asking for help finding an object.

Champaign police found Knox at the Illinois Terminal. Lozar said he had returned there after the attack and put his T-shirt back on. The victim was able to identify him.

Knox will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or just under 12 years, and register as a sex offender.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps told Difanis that she had Knox evaluated by a psychiatrist who opined that Knox was insane at the time of the crime. Lozar, however, asked for a second evaluation, and a different psychiatrist found that Knox knew what he was doing.

Propps told the judge that Knox wanted to resolve the case with the guilty plea, even in light of the conflicting psychiatric opinions.

In exchange for his plea to the single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, several other counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and kidnapping were dismissed.

Knox has been in custody since the day of the attack. For a good portion of that time, he was at McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield getting treated so that he could cooperate with Propps in the preparation of his defense.

Lozar said Knox had prior convictions from Indiana for resisting a peace officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was given credit on his prison sentence for $295 days already served.