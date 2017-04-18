One Danville school placed on 'precautionary' lockdown
DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating incidents in neighborhoods near two schools that led to one school being placed on soft lockdown.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said one incident occurred near Northeast Elementary Magnet School, at 1330 E. English St.
She said police reported a domestic dispute between two people, and that officers reported that one individual allegedly dropped a gun on the K-6 school’s property.
Police apprehended both individuals and took them into custody, Geddis said. She said students were kept inside during the afternoon while police — and later school staff and administrators — searched the property. She added nothing was found.
Geddis said the district’s buildings and grounds staff will mow Northeast’s fitness trail and the outlying area. She added the school’s track practice and Fit Club were canceled as a precautionary measure.
The superintendent said the other incident occurred near Meade Park Elementary School, at 200 S. Kansas Ave. That prompted officials to place the K-4 school on soft lockdown.
“We don’t know if they’re related,” Geddis said of the two incidents.
“Both (lockdowns) were precautionary measures,” Geddis said. “As always, the safety of our children is our top priority.”
