Prison time for Champaign woman who stole coats at mall

URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted stealing several winter coats from a store at Market Place Mall in Champaign last year has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Lisa Frazier, 44, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of North McKinley Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to theft over $500.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said on Nov. 22, employees of J.C. Penney saw Frazier enter the store with a large garbage bag. She took 11 women's coats, put them in the bag and left.

Champaign police were called and found her not far away in a car. In the car was a garbage bag with the coats.

Clifton said Frazier had three prior convictions each for burglary and theft and others for battery and possession of a controlled substance.

In exchange for Frazier's plea to theft, other charges of burglary and aggravated battery to a police officer were dismissed.