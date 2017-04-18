Rauner back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. Bruce Rauner will make his second visit to Champaign in less than a week today when he stops at Epiworks, 1606 Rion Drive, in northwest Champaign.

Rauner’s office said the governor will be at the electronics manufacturer at 3 p.m. to discuss “changes to foster innovation and technology in Illinois.”

The governor was in Champaign last Wednesday for a visit to HL Precision Manufacturing in Champaign.

Although Rauner has not formally announced he is running for a second term in 2018, he has told reporters he is running again and on Monday his campaign reported that there was $50.4 million in his Citizens for Rauner fund on March 31.

Rauner’s visit comes a day after J.B. Pritzker, another wealthy venture capitalist turned politician, visited the University of Illinois research park.

Pritzker is seeking the Democratic nomination to oppose Rauner in next year’s general election.