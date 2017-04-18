Savoy Aldi on track for September opening

SAVOY — Construction equipment should arrive this week to begin work on the new Aldi in Savoy.

The discount grocery store is expected to open late September, Savoy Village Manager Dick Helton said Tuesday at the town’s economic development commission meeting.

“We had a meeting with them yesterday to lay some groundwork on how they’re going to proceed,” he said. “The construction trailer is sitting there along with a big dumpster. They’ll be moving equipment in this week and starting the earth work.”

The 18,000-square-foot store will have an entrance directly onto Dunlap Avenue just north of the Christie Clinic, so drivers in that area may experience some delays.

“There probably are going to be a few days it’s going to be impacted,” Helton said. “Their main entrance is going to be off Dunlap, so that means a lot of trucks and equipment will be going in and out of there.”

With the addition of Aldi, Savoy will have three grocery stores along with Walmart and Schnuck’s.

Those two stores could be affected in the short term, but Helton expects that in the long term they’ll be all right.

“There’s the fear that this will have an impact on the other two stores. Initially, it will. That’s just the way it happens,” he said. “But six months to a year from now, everything will even out. It’s a different clientele that goes to Aldi than goes to the other two.”

He added: “We talked to both Schnuck’s and Walmart, and neither one of them had an issue. They said, the more the merrier.”

Savoy has been courting Aldi for over a decade, Helton said, so he’s glad they’re finally here.

“We started working on Aldi back in ‘06, at various times, and at various locations around the community,” he said. “They’re interested in the community. They know they need a presence here, not only because of Savoy but the surrounding area.”

“It will be a great addition to this part of the community,” he added. “And it’s filling in a spot that has been open there for a long, long time that needs to be filled in.”