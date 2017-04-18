Top of the Morning, April 18, 2017
It was neat enough to attend the Final Four. But what made Centennial senior Kam Reaves' trip to the Phoenix area even better was his time with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
The meeting came about thanks to Reaves' grandfather, former Illini assistant Robert McCullum. Now Oregon's assistant director of basketball operations, McCullum had Reaves come to the team hotel as Bryant wrapped up his talk to the Ducks as part of a Nike appearance.
"He said, 'I have a surprise for you,'" Reaves said. "I open the door and there's one of the greatest players in the world."
The result: a photo op for the ages.
"He's not as big as I thought he was," Reaves said. "But he's still very much in shape."
