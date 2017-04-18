Top of the Morning, April 18, 2017

Photo by: Provided Centennial senior Kam Reaves got the photo oppotunity of a lifetime while attending this year's Final Four in the Phoenix area after his grandfather, former Illini assistant Robert McCullum, who is now the assistant director of basketball operations at Oregon, got retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant to stick around to meet his grandson after the Laker legend visited with the Ducks in their hotel.

It was neat enough to attend the Final Four. But what made Centennial senior Kam Reaves' trip to the Phoenix area even better was his time with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The meeting came about thanks to Reaves' grandfather, former Illini assistant Robert McCullum. Now Oregon's assistant director of basketball operations, McCullum had Reaves come to the team hotel as Bryant wrapped up his talk to the Ducks as part of a Nike appearance.

"He said, 'I have a surprise for you,'" Reaves said. "I open the door and there's one of the greatest players in the world."

The result: a photo op for the ages.

"He's not as big as I thought he was," Reaves said. "But he's still very much in shape."

Online audience

What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,155,031 pageviews:

TOP STORIES

1. Urbana search finds cannabis operation, dozens of guns

2. Probation for UI student who crashed Ferrari

3. #LiveLikeLuke: A mother's tale

TOP SPORTS STORIES

1. Underwood: 'We don't have to beg anybody to come here'

2. Henson: 'I'm waiting for the results'

3. Groce's Akron job will save UI some dough

TOP VIDEOS

1. David Farrell sentenced to 10 years

2. Game of the Week: Centennial at Central baseball

3. Cubbie Conversation, April 10, 2017

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

1. From the Archives: Illinois basketball, Part II

2. HS Softball: SJ-O vs. Unity

3. 2017 Monticello Boys' Track Invitational