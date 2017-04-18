Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Tommy D. McDaniel

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man's alleged traffic violations Monday night led police to thousands of dollars in cash, loaded guns, suspected cocaine, several pounds of cannabis, and serious felony charges against him.

Tommy D. McDaniel, 24, who listed addresses in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue and in Calumet City, was charged Tuesday with four counts of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

A judge set bond at $300,000 and told him to be back in court June 6 with his court-appointed attorney.

The charges stem from a traffic stop that a Champaign police officer, working with a canine partner, made about 8:45 p.m. Monday.

A police report said the officer saw McDaniel allegedy fail to properly signal so he pulled him over in the 1400 block of North Hickory Street.

McDaniel, who was alone, got out of the car and declined to get back in when the officer told him to. McDaniel shut the door, locked it with a key fob, walked to the front of the car and refused to get back in as instructed.

The officer then handcuffed McDaniel. He told the officer his identification was in the car but that officers could not retrieve it.

The officer looked inside and saw cash folded under the driver's seat. The officer then walked his canine partner around the car and the dog reacted, indicating the possibility drugs were inside.

Police searched the car and found:

— Under the driver's seat, two uncased and loaded handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, and $2,970 cash.

— On the driver's floorboard, a magazine loaded with 30 bullets.

— In the center console and the front compartment, five cellphones, 20 grams of suspected cannabis in a plastic bag, two other plastic bags with an unidentified substance and brown capsules, $1,909 cash and McDaniel's wallet with his identification, concealed-carry permit and $3,100 cash.

— Behind the touch screen for the stereo, $4,533 cash and nine pills containing codeine in a plastic bag.

— In a backpack in the back seat, several plastic bags containing a total of about 8 ounces of cannabis and 16 grams of cocaine; two boxes of sandwich bags; and a digital scale.

— In the trunk, five vacuum-sealed bags containing 5.6 pounds of suspected cannabis; boxes of vacuum bags; a vacuum sealer; a backpack with a loaded gun and a notebook with names and amounts apparently associated with drug sales; and a suitcase with clothes and documents apparently belonging to McDaniel.

Police also searched McDaniel, finding another $1,995 cash on him.

McDaniel declined to speak to the officer other than to ask him who was towing his car, the report said.

The armed violence charges filed Tuesday against McDaniel allege that he was armed at the same time he was selling drugs and cannabis.

If convicted of the most serious Class X felony charges, McDaniel faces six to 30 years in prison.