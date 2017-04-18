UI at 150: The bar scene

With the University of Illinois celebrating birthday No. 150 this year, we caught up with hundreds of graduates who've gone on to greatness. Every Tuesday and one Sunday a month throughout 2017, Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO will tell their tales. Today, in Part 22: The legendary bar scene.

* * * * *

If only PAULA HOLDERMAN's courthouse colleagues could have seen the distinguished 137th president of the Illinois State Bar during her college days — go-go boots and all.

The dress code for cocktail waitresses back then at Chances R on Chester Street was a wee bit different from what Holderman wound up wearing to work as a partner at one of the country's largest law firms, Chicago's Winston & Strawn.

"Of course, the business is no longer there, but it was thriving in the early 1970s, attracting university students, townies, Champaign cops and 'flyboys' from Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul," says Holderman (BA '76), who married a fellow Illini-turned-legal-bigshot — James Holderman, the recently retired federal judge.

"We waitresses wore very short red, white and blue vinyl miniskirts with knee-high white go-go boots. Before iPhones and even computers, we computed the tabs in our head and gave change from metal coin belts slung low across our hips. A regular group of Champaign police officers would get off the late shift and stop by the 'back room' to drink and flirt with the waitresses.

"Around 2 a.m., the bartenders, cocktail waitresses and an assortment of cops would head to an all-night greasy spoon truck stop on North Prospect for bacon and eggs.

"Thinking back on those days, I shake my head and wonder how we graduated and went on to have successful careers — but maybe that's a life skill we learned at the U of I, too."

* * * * *

T urns out serving drinks as an undergrad can lead to fame and fortune in the real world.

Exhibit B: DONNA ROSS DANIELS (BA '82), executive director of accounting giant Ernst & Young's fraud-investigation unit.

"While the U of I holds many special memories for me, the focal point for me — post-studying, of course — was Kam's," she says. "After my first year, having spent a fair amount of time at Kam's, I was hired as a bartender there. My logic: I likely would be on one side of the famous square bar or the other, so why not get paid for it?

"It was amazing how popular I became — certainly when I was inside the bar but also outside because many knew I was bartender there and would likely be able to order drinks faster from whoever was working.

"Having returned to Kam's several times since graduation, I noticed it still looks — and smells — the same."

* * * * *

Next stop on our tavern tour: the White Horse Inn, where RINI KRISHNAN (BS '13) spent more than a couple evenings before moving to New York, where she's director of operations for Fischler Hockey Service, the company owned by noted NHL historian and MSG Network analyst Stan Fischler.

"I've got to say that the time-honored tradition of Wednesday-night White Horse karaoke has to be something that I will both never forget and never remember," she says. "It was just a great little watering hole that bonded every man, woman and man-child with the power of intoxicating music and refreshments, alike.

"It had all the elements of an ideal Hump Day night out — cheap drinks, cheap dates, a giant American flag, a biker with a karaoke machine, clean bathrooms and a collective high tolerance for brutal renditions of Celine Dion. Also, $5 pitchers.

"That place was truly the epitome of my college experience. I don't know what that says about me, but I'll take it."