Urbana council adds liquor license for new bar

URBANA — The city council is increasing the number of liquor licenses to accommodate a New Orleans-inspired bar.

On Monday night, the council voted 5-1, with Michael Madigan recusing himself, to boost the Class A (bar) and G-1 (video gambling) liquor-license totals from 13 to 14.

The city plans to award the new licenses to Downtown Creations LLC, described as a collaboration between Arlan and Ian Goldberg of the Canopy Club and Scott Glassman of Crane Alley.

Downtown Creations is renovating a property at 119 W. Main St. into Blackbird, a bar with live music and a beer garden.

"Our place is inspired by the bars in New Orleans where you can go in for no cover or a small cover and see live music and get nice cocktails," Glassman said.

The business is expected to have 20 to 30 employees.

In other business, the council voted 6-0 to spend up to $41,000 to acquire 0.37 acres of property at 2201 S. Philo Road. The land is located adjacent to Fire Station No. 2.

While the city has no specific plans to make improvements to that fire station at this time, city staff thinks it will eventually be needed for that purpose.

"It will be most economical to expand to this location," said Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger.